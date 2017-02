A police search is underway for a 15-year-old girl missing from the Burnley area.

Macey Durkin has not been seen since Thursday.

Police, who have classed her as being "high risk", are becoming increasingly worried about her whereabouts.

Anybody with information is urged to ring 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 citing her name or log reference 233 of the 9th February.