Police search for man for questioning regarding fire

Police have released a CCTV image of a man whom they are trying to identify for questioning regarding a fire at a flat in Brierfield.

The fire, which was started at around 11.15am on New Year’s Day, occured in the ground floor flat of sheltered housing on Vine Street, while the occupant, a 65 year old man, was not in the property. The blaze caused smoke damage to all the rooms.

DC Lisa Bennett of Burnley CID said: “The occupant of the flat was in respite care at the time where he was recovering after being admitted to hospital and this fire has caused a lot of damage to his home and belongings. We are keen to trace the man pictured in the CCTV image as we would like to speak to him about the incident and I would urge anyone who recognises him or knows who he is to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference EG1700027 or - alternatively - independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.