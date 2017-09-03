Police pursuit update: man and woman arrested

A man and woman were arrested after a police pursuit of a stolen car ended in a rural part of Burnley.
The dramatic incident, around 11pm on Saturday, ended when a Renault Megane, which had been stolen from Cog Lane on August 30th, reversed into two parked cars on a single track road near to Hurstwood Village Hall.
A police spokesman said that officers then apprehended a 27 year old woman and a 40 year old man from the Burnley area.
The two suspects are currently in police custody awaiting interview.
