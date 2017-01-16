Police launch dramatic hunt after burglary at salvage yard

Police launched a dramatic hunt after a man was disturbed following a suspected break-in at a car salvage yard in Bilsborrow.

Officers were called to the incident on Garstang Road at around 9.45pm on 15 January, after a witness disturbed the suspected burglar, say Police.

The police managed to track the vehicle to Rishton

A spokesperson for the police said: "A vehicle was seen to make off and the witness followed. The police then managed to track the vehicle to Rishton."

The sole driver of the vehicle was stopped on Livesy Street in Rishton at around 10pm.

The man was arrested and is currently being held in custody, say police.

In a post to their social media page a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Following a break in to a business premises in Bilsborough, near Garstang officers tracked a suspected offender all the way to Rishton, near Blackburn.

"Officers from our Roads Policing Team, Dogs Unit and Armed Response Team intercepted the white van and arrested the occupant who was in possession of suspected stolen goods."