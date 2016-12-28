Police hunting wanted man

A 34-year-old man with links to Burnley and Colne is wanted by police in connection with several offences.

Wasim Mumtaz is wanted for breaching his court order as well as allegations of harassment and criminal damage in Colne.

Mumtaz is believed to be living in the Keighley area near Bradford, West Yorkshire, and police are appealing for information to locate him.

He is described as Asian, 5ft. 8ins tall, of broad build.

DC Katrina Scott, of Burnley CID, said: “Mumtaz is believed to be living in the Keighley area and police are actively trying to trace this male in relation to the incidents.

“Anyone who assist with our enquiries is urged to call police.”

If you can help, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.