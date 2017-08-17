Police hunting wanted Burnley man

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted in Burnley.

Shane Barker (33) is wanted following an incident on July 18th where a car window was damaged in Barden Lane and a woman was assaulted. He is also wanted for breaching an injunction.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, stocky build with short black hair and green eyes. He has a tattoo on his left arm and speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

He has links to the Colne, Nelson, Burnley and Halifax areas.

If anyone has seen Shane Barker or has any information on his whereabouts we would urge them not to approach him but to contact us as soon as possible.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference EF1708101.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.