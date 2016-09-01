Police hunt Nelson man in search for missing girl

Detectives are appealing for information about a man wanted in connection with a missing Nelson girl.

Dean Hughes (47) of Temple Street, Nelson, is wanted by police on suspicion of child abduction after Jessica Wallwork (13) went missing.

Jessica Wallwork (s)

Jessica was last seen on Sunday when she left an address in Nelson.

She has not made contact with friends or family since then and is not answering her phone.

Following investigation, police believe she is in the company of Dean Hughes and have serious concerns about her welfare.

The pair are believed to be in a black Vauxhall Insignia with the registration plate BN09 FDP. The vehicle was traced to Ulverston in Cumbria at approximately 3pm yesterday but has yet to be located.

Hughes is described as white, 5ft. 6in. tall, of medium build, with short grey hair and brown eyes. He is described as having a soft North West accent.

Police are advising people not to approach Hughes and contact police if you see him or anyone who matches his description.

Det Chf Insp Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are extremely concerned following Jessica’s disappearance and are appealing for the public’s help in finding her.

“Following extensive enquiries, we believe she is in the company of a man called Dean Hughes. Clearly Jessica is only 13-years-old and we have serious concerns about her welfare and would urge anyone with information as to her whereabouts to contact police immediately.

“Both we and Jessica’s family are extremely concerned about her and we would ask anybody who knows where she might be to get in touch.

“Similarly we would urge Jessica, if she sees this appeal, to get in touch and let us know she is safe.”

Jessica is described as white with shoulder-length, light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded top with ‘LEC’ on the front, light blue skinny jeans and a cream-coloured handbag. It’s possible she was wearing trainers.

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 955 of August 29th.