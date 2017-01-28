Police close alleged Burnley town centre sexual assault case

Police have closed investigations into an alleged sexual assault on a woman in Burnley town centre.

It had been alleged that a possible sexual assault had been carried out on a woman in St James Street at around 9am yesterday and police appealed for a Good Samaritan to get in touch who had taken a distressed woman to Burnley police station.

The Good Samaritan subsequently came forward, but a statement released by a police spokesman late this afternoon said: "Further to the information about a possible sexual assault in Burnley town centre we are now satisfied that no criminal offences have taken place and this matter is now closed.

"Many thanks to everyone who helped share our initial appeal."