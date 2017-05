Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in relation to a theft.

Police are trying to speak to the person in the picture as they think he may have information about a theft that took place in the Burnley area.

A purse was stolen as a woman shopped in Lidl with her baby and her debit card was later fraudulently used to pay for shopping.

If you know who this person is, or are this person, please get in touch with police.

Please call 101 and quote EF1703066.