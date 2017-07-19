Police appeal for witnesses after Colne assault

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was found seriously injured in an assault in Colne for which three other men have already been arrested.

Officers were called to the incident at around 11:25am on Tuesday, July 18th after a report of an assault on Venables Avenue in Colne, with a 50-year-old man found unconscious at the scene and taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment where his condition is described as "very poorly".

Three men aged 25, 41, and 64 from Colne and one man aged 40 from Nelson have been arrested on suspicion of causing Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent and are currently in custody, but detectives are appealing for information and are keen to speak to anyone who can assist with their enquiries.

Det Chief Insp Geoff Hurst, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “An investigation is underway after a man was found seriously injured in Colne. The man’s condition is described as very poorly and we are appealing for witnesses to establish exactly what has happened.

“While we have made a number of arrests, we’re keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident," he added. “We are particularly keen to speak to a dog walker who we believe was in Venables Avenue. If this was you, please contact us.

“Any information provided to police will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0530 of Tuesday, July 18th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.