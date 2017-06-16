Police appeal for info on Burnley door kicker

Police are appealing for information regarding an incident in which a man kicked and caused damage to a front door on a property in Burnley.

The incident occurred on May 14th between 2:30pm and 3:10pm on Darnley Street, with the suspect "kicking the front door or the property," according to authorities.

The man in question, who then left the scene, is being searched for by police who wish to question him further regarding the incident, with a statement reading: "We are investigating a report of criminal damage that has occurred to the front door.

"We wish to speak to the male pictured in relation to our enquiries," it continued. "If anybody knows this man please can they contact the police on 101 and quote crime reference number EF1705362.