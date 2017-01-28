Police appeal for good samaritan to get in touch

Police are appealing for a good samaritan to come forward who came to the assistance of another woman who had possibly been sexual assaulted in Burnley town centre.

It is thought that the woman that police want to speak to helped another woman who was found in a distressed state on St James Street at around 9am yesterday morning (Friday). The good samaritan took the distressed woman to Burnley police station, but left before police could take her full contact details.

DS Louise Darcy, of Burnley CID, said: “We believe the woman who was found in a distressed state may have been the victim of a sexual assault which is why it is really important that we speak to the woman who very kindly helped her and brought her to the police station.

"I would urge this woman, if she sees this appeal, to get in touch with us as she may be able to help us establish exactly what has happened.

“We are at the very early stages of our inquiries and specially trained officers are supporting the woman who was found in the town centre.

"We would also urge anyone else who may have seen her in the town centre to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information that could assist with inquiries are asked to contact the police on 101 quoting log 254 of January 27th.