Police appeal following cash in transit robbery

Police are appealing for information following a cash in transit robbery in Burnley which occurred at Santander on Briercliffe Road shortly before midnight on Thursday.

Two men in balaclavas – although not thought to be in possession of weapons – approached security staff outside the bank before demanding they hand over a cash box.

The security staff gave up the box, which fortunately did not contain any money, and the offenders made off from the scene. The box was quickly tracked and located nearby, having been abandoned by the offenders on Wynotham Street.

Police are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed the incident, or who has information about it, to contact them as soon as possible.

Det. Insp Nicola Bithell, of Burnley CID, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the security staff, who were simply going about their work. Fortunately neither was hurt and the men responsible did not manage to get their hands on any cash.

“However, the outcome could have been very different and we need to find these men to prevent them attempting something similar in the future.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or if you think you may know who is responsible, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 0004 of December 30th. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.