Police appeal after armed robbery outside chip shop

Thieves smashed their way into a delivery wagon escaping with a safe outside a Colne fish and chip shop.

Police are appealing for information to find two suspects who were armed with baseball bats as they got away with "a quantity of cash". The incident occurred between 1-30pm and 1-45pm on Friday, on Keighley Road, outside Cemetery Road Chippy.

Lancashire Police is urging witnesses to come forward. A spokesman said: "On Friday a robbery took place. It is believed two suspects used baseball bats to smash a safe from the rear of a delivery wagon delivering to Cemetery Road Chippy. It is believed the suspects made off with the safe containing a quantity of cash, and made their way down Rutland Street where they may have got into an awaiting vehicle.

"Did you see anything? Do you have CCTV that may have captured something? If so please make contact with Lancashire Police on 101 or PC3969 Scott on 07967824087 quoting log reference 0707 of the 9th of June 2017, thank you."