Pizza parlour boss sacked

The pizza parlour boss convicted of slapping a boy has been sacked.

Mohammad Ansar Sadiq (48) who was the assistant manager at the Burnley branch of Domino's in Church Street, admitted common assault at Burnley Magistrates' Court.

He had been having a cigarette outside the premises when a teenage boy threw ketchup into the takeaway.

Magistrates heard how Mr Sadiq saw red, pulled the 13-year-old into the premises and slapped him after he told him not to throw the relish, but was ignored.

The court was told that Mr Sadiq, of Abel Street, had rung the police several times over harassment from youngsters throwing sauce and eggs about in the shop. Officers had never been to see him about his complaints and a woman customer had slipped on the liquid.

Domino's have since released a statement confirming Mr Sadiq had been sacked.

Nina Arnott, a spokesman for Domino’s said: “While our Burnley store had been subject to ongoing attacks by local youths, Mr Sadiq's response was wholly unacceptable and, following a thorough investigation in line with our disciplinary procedures, a decision was taken to terminate his employment.”

