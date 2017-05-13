Pervert missed Sex Offenders' Register signing on date

A convicted pervert who didn't sign on the Sex Offenders' Register when he should have done claimed he got the date wrong.

William Graham Townend (58) who is on the register for 10 years, failed to carry out his annual registration with police on April 11th, Burnley magistrates heard.

Townend was given a suspended jail term to allow him to get treatment and made subject to the notification requirements of the register in 2013.

He had admitted four allegations of making an indecent photo of a child and four counts of possessing extreme pornography. Burnley Crown Court had been told on that occasion how he kept a stash of obscene child and animal porn from the internet.

Townend had pictures of girls as young as five posing provocatively undressed and about 200 still images and videos of adults having sex with dogs.

He had been caught, the crown court then heard, after he sent a young woman a picture of his naked genitals, she called the police and his computer was seized.

In the latest case, Townend, now of Heap Street, Burnley, admitted failing to comply with the notification requirements, between April 12th and 18th. He was fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told the justices Townend still lived at his registered address, but had failed to sign on with police on April 11th, as required.

She said: "Police spoke to the defendant on April 18th at his home. He said he forgot. He believed he was supposed to register on May 5th."

Mrs Mann added: "He has been given a verbal warning about this sort of offence previously. It's not the first time he has been told about it."

The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, said he got the date mixed up. He continued: "I just had it in my head and I got it wrong. I wish I hadn't, but I did."