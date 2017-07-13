Pensioner had drank three whiskies before driving

An 82-year-old drink driver was caught almost twice the limit when police found him blocking a junction and with a blown front tyre in the early hours, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Fred Hindle was unsteady on his feet after he was discovered sitting in his parked Nissan Almera at about 1-45am. His bumper was also damaged as well as the tyre and he owned up to driving.

The pensioner blew 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Hindle, of Appleby Drive, Barrowford, has never even had a penalty point on his licence in all the years he has been driving. He admitted driving with excess alcohol on Colne Road, Colne, on June 21st.

The defendant was fined £120, with a £30 victim surcharge and was banned for 12 months. He could be back on the road in nine months if he successfully completes a drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which was offered to him by the bench. He had no previous convictions.

Prosecutor Miss Parveen Akhtar said Hindle, who was of “exceptional good character” fully complied with the police.

Mr Keith Rennison (defending) said Hindle didn’t think he was over the limit. He had been to a friend’s house in Barnoldswick and had had three whiskies over a period.

The solicitor added: “It would seem they were larger than he anticipated. He felt fit enough to drive. He has a clean driving licence."

Mr Rennison told the hearing the defendant sais a car overtook and undercut him, pulling in front of him in an aggressive manner. Hindle clipped the kerb avoiding the vehicle.

The solicitor added: "He was so distressed he did try to limp home in the vehicle. That's when the police found him in a very distressed state and with his tyre having been blown."