Pensioner caught drink-driving after glass of wine

A Burnley pensioner has been banned from driving for a year, after a glass of red wine was said to have put him at almost twice the limit, a court heard.

Peter Francis had been drinking when he went out with his wife for lunch and the couple had gone on public transport.

But, the 71-year-old grandfather left an item of clothing at the pub, drove back to pick it up and had some wine whilst chatting. He was stopped by police as he had no lights on at 8-45pm and blew 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Burnley magistrates were told how Francis, who has never been in trouble before, was of “impeccable character” and was deeply ashamed of his actions.

The defendant, of Thursby Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol in Queen Victoria Road, Burnley, on August 24th.

He was fined £200, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mr Ben Leech, defending, told the hearing Francis had not properly judged his alcohol intake.

He had been in to Burnley at lunchtime and had had a couple of drinks. The defendant decided to drive back into the town to pick up his item of clothing and had the glass of wine.

The solicitor continued: “He thought the alcohol he had had earlier in the day had dissipated from his system. Clearly, it hadn’t.”