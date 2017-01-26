Partner's assault a 'one-off'

A dad-of-two who assaulted his partner was given a 12-month conditional discharge after a court heard it was a “one-off”.

Burnley magistrates were told how Thomas James Browne (39) ran at Michelle Houghton and she fell off a chair.

Prosecutor Mrs Alex Mann told the hearing: “It appears to be a one-off. The victim never wanted a prosecution.”

The court was told Browne had been banned by bail conditions from seeing Ms Houghton after the incident on January 14th but he was now going back to the family home.

The defendant, of Holcombe Drive, Burnley, admitted assault. He must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Mr Nick Dearing (defending) said: “The couple fully intend to reconcile straight after this hearing. She has attended court.”

The solicitor added: “He will moderate his temper in the future and make sure this never happens again.”