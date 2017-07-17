Padiham terror twins back in court

A notorious pair of identical twins from Padiham who were given anti-social behaviour orders aged just 13, have once again landed themselves in court.

Twin tearaways, Reece and Dillon Murgatroyd (both 18), were given two-year ASBOs in 2012 after terrorising residents in a six-month campaign.

Last week, Dillon - recently seriously ill with blood poisoning - admitted to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour during a spate of trouble in Padiham in which a gang attacked people and threw stones at a house just after 5pm last December, and was given a three-month community order with 18 hours at an attendance centre.

Reece then pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and without insurance on Trafalgar Street in Burnley in June and received a nine- week curfew between 8pm and 6am and was banned for six months.

The teenagers, who live with their mum on Burnley Road in Padiham, appeared at Burnley Magistrates just three weeks after the death of their well-known father, dad-of-12, Stuart, and were ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Mr Mark Williams, defending, said on Reece’s behalf: “He knew he was disqualified. The only positive is when police asked him to stop, he did. He gave his proper details at the scene.”

For Dillon, he said: “He’s been in hospital. He was very ill and recently came out.”