Padiham stabbing update: man charged

A man has been charged after a teenager was stabbed in Padiham.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in Church Street at around 1am on Sunday morning.

Gregory Franco (32), of Church Street, Padiham, was subsequently charged with wounding with intent and was remanded to appear at Burnley Magistrates Court this morning.

A 53-year-old man from Burnley was released without charge.

The 19-year-old male victim was kept in hospital overnight and is believed not to be suffering from life threatening injuries.

Related content:

• Two arrests made after Padiham stabbing