Padiham man wanted in connection with burglary

Police are appealing for information about a wanted man from Padiham.

Dillon Murgatroyd (18) of Burnley Road, is wanted by police in connection with a burglary in Windermere Avenue, Padiham, on July 25th.

Murgatroyd is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with brown eyes and dark hair.

He has links to the Burnley, Padiham and Nelson areas.

Police are appealing for information leading to his whereabouts.

PC Cat Horner, of Burnley Police, said: “Murgatroyd is wanted following a burglary in Padiham earlier this year.

“We would urge anyone who knows where he is to contact police.

“I would also ask Murgatroyd, if he sees this appeal, to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference EF1708353.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.