Mayor's office ransacked

Burglars have stolen cash and laptops from the estate agency office of Burnley's Mayor.

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Howard Baker, said he was "disappointed" when he went into work at his Falcon and Foxglove office in Manchester Road this morning to find it had been broken into.

Thieves had stolen a safe containing around £2,000 in cash as well as two laptops.

Burnley's first citizen. who has had an estate agents office in Burnley town centre for a number of years now said the scene had left him upset.

He said: "My first thought when I came in to work was that someone had left the lights on. The ground floor was untouched but when I went upstairs I discovered the safe and laptops had been stolen.

"The theft of the laptops is a particular inconvenience because it had a lot of work on going back years. It is very disappointing."

The 69-year-old Labour councillor, who became Mayor in May, worked in engineering and sales before opening Falcon and Foxglove estate agents in the town in 2004. He moved the business to a new office in Manchester Road in June.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or police on 101.