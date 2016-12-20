Man wanted after failing to turn up to trial

Police are looking for a man who failed to appear at Burnley Crown Court where he was due to stand trial accused of assaulting a nurse at Royal Blackburn Hospital in October.

Robert Ganley (22) has links to both the Burnley and Nelson areas and is described as white, 6ft 2ins, of broad build and medium length brown hair.

PC Oliver Tattersley from Burnley Police said: “If you have seen Ganley or know of his whereabouts, please get in contact with us as soon as possible.

“I would also urge Ganley himself if he sees this appeal to hand himself in at his nearest police station before he makes matters worse for himself.”

Anyone with information can call us on 101 or alternatoively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.