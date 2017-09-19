Man punched in homophobic assault at Burnley club

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was subjected to a homophobic assault in Burnley.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, September 2nd, when the victim, an 18-year-old man, was on a night out at Vogue Nightclub in Hammerton Street.

The victim spoke to a woman immediately before the assault who introduced him to the offender. He made a homophobic comment and told the victim to leave but he refused. The man then dragged him to the floor and punched him several times to the face, causing severe bruising and swelling to both eyes.

The attack is being investigated as a hate crime and officers are asking any witnesses to come forward.

PC Carley Gaynor from Burnley Police said: “This was a horrendous assault on a man simply enjoying himself on a night out.

“To not only be verbally but also physically attacked because of someone’s perception of your sexuality is utterly despicable and there is no place for this kind of vile behaviour in Lancashire.

“I would urge anyone with information to speak to the police. If you think that you were the woman described, please get in contact with us as you may have vital information that could assist with our investigation.”

The offender is described as an Asian, mid-thirties, around 5ft 11ins, thick set with dark short back and sides style hair and a stubbly beard.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident number 392 of September 2nd.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you would like to report a hate crime or want to find out more information, please visit lancashire.police.uk/help-advice/personal-safety/hate-crime.