Man kicked in partner's door

An angry young man kicked his partner's front door off it's hinges and then booted the back door as well, after a heated row, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Darryl Grant Dyson (22) had followed Nicola Nadin as she took three children to school.

He demanded the mobile phone back, she threw it at him and he then broke the door off it's hinges and kicked the back door twice, damaging it. He owned up when interviewed.

The defendant, formerly of Travis Street, Burnley, admitted damaging doors at the property in the town, last October 25th. He was fined £80, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Mr Nick Dearing (defending) said the couple didn't live together anymore. The solicitor told the hearing: "They are still continuing to see one another."

Mr Dearing added: "He acted entirely out of proportion. He's not a child and he should have handled himself better."