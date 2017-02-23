Man impeded paramedics trying to help collapsed friend

A man stopped the emergency services doing their job after his friend from New Zealand collapsed in a Burnley pub, a court heard.

The town's magistrates were told how Graham Bonney (46) swore and "kept getting in the way" as paramedics tried to assist the friend at The Foresters Arms.

Bonney, who is said to rarely drink, had gone to the pub to see his friend off as he was about to head back to New Zealand.

The defendant, of Herbert Street, Burnley, admitted obstructing police on February 4th. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Mrs Alex Mann said police were called to help the ambulance crew, who were trying to deal with someone lying on their back on the floor.

She continued: "The defendant kept getting in the way. He seemed upset about the man on the floor. He kept swearing and wasn't, in effect, letting people get on with their jobs. He was arrested."

Mr Trevor Grice, defending, said Bonney only drank on special occasions. He went to see his friend off and had a few drinks. He wasn't drunk.

The solicitor continued: "For some reason his friend collapsed and fell and banged his head. The landlord rang for an ambulance and police arrived at the same time. The defendant was emotional about what happened. He was concerned about his friend, but he realises with hindsight that rather than helping, he was becoming a hindrance."