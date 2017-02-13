Man charged after boy, 10, threatened with knife in attempted robbery

A man has been charged following an attempted robbery in Waterfoot in East Lancashire.
Police said at about 9.30am on February 5 a 19-year-old woman had withdrawn some money from a cash point close to the Post Office in Burnley Road East.
She passed the money to her brother, 10, sitting in the passenger seat of the woman’s car.
A man, in possession of a knife, approached the car and allegedly attempted to take the money but, following a struggle with the victims, fled the scene empty-handed.
Following a CCTV appeal, Daniel Shaw, 32, of Tunstead Mill Terrace, Bacup, was arrested and charged with attempted robbery.
He has been remanded to appear at Burnley Magistrates Court today (February 13).
Almost Done!
Registering with Burnley Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.