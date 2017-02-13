Man charged after boy, 10, threatened with knife in attempted robbery

A man has been charged following an attempted robbery in Waterfoot in East Lancashire.

Police said at about 9.30am on February 5 a 19-year-old woman had withdrawn some money from a cash point close to the Post Office in Burnley Road East.

She passed the money to her brother, 10, sitting in the passenger seat of the woman’s car.

A man, in possession of a knife, approached the car and allegedly attempted to take the money but, following a struggle with the victims, fled the scene empty-handed.

Following a CCTV appeal, Daniel Shaw, 32, of Tunstead Mill Terrace, Bacup, was arrested and charged with attempted robbery.

He has been remanded to appear at Burnley Magistrates Court today (February 13).