A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape in Burnley.

The 18 year old man from Blackburn was arrested today on suspicion of rape and being in possession of drugs. He is currently in custody.

A police spokesman said the arrest relates to an allegation of rape that is reported to have happened in the early hours of Friday morning in Hammerton Street.

A police tape could be seen today the back of Burnley Jobcentre in nearby Victoria Street.