Man arrested following taxi driver GBH

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the serious assault of a taxi worker in Colne earlier this month to come forward.

The 21-year-old taxi office worker was attacked at around 8-45pm on Saturday December 17th following disorder involving a number of people kicking at the entrance door at Alpine Taxis on Church Street at Colne.

The victim then tried to leave the taxi rank when he was hit over the head with a glass.

A number of people have already been spoken to, however, detectives are keen to trace any other witnesses who may be able to assist with their investigation.

DC Darren Irving from East CID said: “The victim was left with a very nasty head injury and is understandably shaken up after this incident.

“We want to speak to anyone who has any information, particularly any revellers who may have come from the Wallace Hartley pub and saw something. If this was you, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call us on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20161217-1422. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

A 22-year-old man from Colne was arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH) in relation to this incident but has been bailed pending further enquiries.