A 28-year-old man accused of drug-driving is facing trial before Burnley magistrates.

Sawmad Khan pleaded not guilty to driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug – Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol – above the specified limit, in Colne Road, Burnley, on June 14th.

The defendant, of Lee Street in the town, is alleged to have had nine microgrammes of the drug per litre of blood. The specified limit is two.