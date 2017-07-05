Lout terrorised driver

A lout terrorised a driver over a £40 debt, smashing his window, showering his face with glass and cutting his lip and legs, a court heard.

"Very aggressive " ex-con Lee Joseph Hartley (28) had sworn at Simon Carter and demanded: " I want my money you owe me," after he pulled in front of him at a Colne junction and blocked his path. Hartley lost his temper and punched former friend Mr Carter's Citroen Saxo, leaving the victim alarmed and fearing for his safety.

Burnley magistrates were told how father-of-two Hartley knocked another motorist's hat off and threatened to assault him when he got out of his vehicle to assist the victim during the Sunday morning trouble at 9am.

Hartley, who was first convicted in 2004, has 40 offences on his record and was in breach of a conditional discharge. He admitted criminal damage for the seventh time and also assault by beating, on June 18th.

The defendant, of Carr Road, Colne, was given a two month curfew, between 7pm and 7am and must pay £250 compensation. Hartley, who was said to be unfit for unpaid work because of a back injury, also received a 12-month restraining order.

Mr Eddie Harrison (prosecuting) told the hearing Mr Carter told police he owed Hartley £40 for cocaine he bought off someone else two months before. He had been threatened by the other person and was worried for his family.