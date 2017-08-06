Labourer who turned to cocaine after break-up charged

A labourer started taking cocaine when he came off anti-depressants, which were prescribed after he split-up with his partner, a court heard.

Jordan Stanworth landed himself in court when police found he had the drug. He apologised to the officers after the discovery on June 16th of this year.

Stanworth had turned his life around with the help of his family, who were “trying to get him back on the straight and narrow,” Burnley magistrates were told.

The 26-year-old defendant, of Groveside Park in Burnley, admitted possessing the Class A controlled drug. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and was told to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

The court was told Stanworth started using cocaine regularly when he came off medication.

He had now been for counselling and had got a job as a labourer.

His solicitor told the hearing: “He has managed to turn his life around.”