Judge lifts banning order so young dad can attend daughter's christening

A young dad, who kicked in his ex-partner's door and was said to have threatened to kill her and smash her face in, has had a restraining order lifted so he can attend their daughter's christening.

Ryan Niel Heys (21) who is banned from contacting teenage victim Jade Booth directly or indirectly and from entering Berry Street, Burnley, had the order, with all it's conditions, suspended, for a full day in October so he can attend the ceremony. The order was made on Wednesday, May 4th.

The application to the court to vary the order was made by Ms Booth (18) who told the town's magistrates she still wanted the restraining order in place, but wanted it lifted on that particular date, for the whole day, so that Heys could be there.

Asked by the clerk if she had been put under pressure by anybody to make the application, she said she had not and had made it of her own free will. Neither the prosecution, Heys' solicitor nor the bench had any questions.

Catherine Fell, for Heys, told the hearing: "I believe the police have been informed and they have no objections to the application, given the reason for it."

The sentencing hearing in May had been told how Heys he turned up at Ms Booth's home at 8am after an all-night drinking session.

He seemed to have red eyes and was " gurning," when the victim was awoken by banging on the door and looked out of the window of her Berry Street home.

She was to tell police Heys, who she thought was under the influence of something, had demanded to be let in, was verbally abusive and told her to go and hang herself. After she refused his request, he booted in a UPVC panel on the door and confronted the victim.

The hearing was told the defendant, who says he can't handle his drink, threatened to smash Ms Booth's head in, blocked her path and told her he would kill her. Police arrived and he was arrested and put in a secure van.

Heys, of May Tree Close, Burnley, had admitted damaging the front door on Saturday, April 16th. The defendant, who had no previous convictions, was given a 12 month conditional discharge and told to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge. He also received a 12 month restraining order, banning him from entering Berry Street and from contacting the victim.

Richard Taylor, in mitigation, had then told the court: "The defendant is most embarrassed and ashamed about his appearance today and wishes me to apologise for his behaviour."

Mr Taylor said Heys had been drinking all night and got it into his head he wanted to see his daughter.

The solicitor added :"Stupidly, he went round about 8am. He has paid for the damage. He co-operated with police. He accepts she probably would have been scared. He denies making threats to smash her face in or to kill her."