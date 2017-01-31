Investigation continues into Padiham stabbing

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Padiham.

Police were contacted by the Ambulance Service around 1am on Sunday following reports of an incident in Church Street.

A 19-year-old man was found at an address with a stab wound to his chest and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment. He is in a stable condition.

Following enquiries, Gregory Franco (32), of Church Street, was charged with section 18 wounding with intent and appeared at Burnley Magistrates’ Court. He has been remanded to appear at Burnley Crown Court on March 2nd.

A second man, aged 53 and from Burnley, was arrested in Church Street on suspicion of assault and released without charge.

Detectives investigating the incident are continuing to appeal for information.

Det Sgt Mark Hutchinson, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are continuing our investigation after a man was injured following a serious assault.

“While we have made one arrest and since charged a man, we are continuing to appeal for any information which might assist with our enquiries.

“If you saw or heard anything around the time of the incident, please call police.

“While this might have been shocking and distressing for local residents we would like to reassure them we believe this was an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information which might assist officers with their enquiries can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference EF1701106.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.