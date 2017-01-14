Gang escapes with cash in Padiham bank van robbery - UPDATE

Police have launched a manhunt after three robbers targeted a security van carrying cash to Santander Bank in Padiham.

It is believed the trio of men stole the cash cassette from a delivery driver at bank in Burnley Road at around 8 pm yesterday (Friday)

A police helicopter was circling the town and officers had been using sniffer dogs.



A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Three males have stolen a cash box from cash in transit delivery driver's at Santander in Padiham. Thankfully no one was injured. An investigation has been launched with our colleagues in CID. If you saw or heard anything please call us on 101."