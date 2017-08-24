Four charged after football derby trouble

Four men arrested at last night’s Blackburn Rovers versus Burnley match have been charged.

Jordan Woods (30) of Cadshaw Close, Blackburn, is accused of two counts of assault by beating and one of pitch encroachment.

Callum Linnane (24) of Branch Road, Blackburn, has been charged with throwing a missile onto a football playing area.

They are due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on September 14th.

Connor Woods (28) of Wythburn Avenue Blackburn is charged with pitch encroachment and John McQueenie (42) of Dunoon Street, Burnley, is charged with possession of a firework/flare at a sporting event.

They are both due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on September 21st.

A 30 year old from Burnley arrested on suspicion of assault has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.