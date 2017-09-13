Fork lift truck driver banned

A motorist who got behind the wheel whilst banned claimed he didn't know he had been disqualified as he had been in Lithuania, a court heard.

Fork lift truck driver Nikolajus Gusarovas had been ordered off the road just weeks before, under the totting up procedure, Burnley magistrates were told.

The father-of-two, who came to the UK in 2012, has now been banned for another six months, to start at the end of his current disqualification.

Gusarovas, of Vernon Street, Nelson, admitted driving whilst disqualified and without insurance, on Manchester Road, Nelson, on July 18th. He was fined £200 and told to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

The court was told the defendant was banned on June 21st. The defendant, now sole carer for his children, worked night shifts through an agency. He didn't take drugs, only drank occasionally and had no previous convictions.