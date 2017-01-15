Fire crews rescue woman trapped in bedroom

A woman was rescued from a bedroom in a terraced house after a kitchen fire early this morning.

Three fire engines- two from Burnley and one from Nelson - attended the property on Belmont Grove in Brunshaw just after midnight after reports that a woman was trapped in an upstairs bedroom.

Firefighters rescued the woman from a first floor window and they extinguished the fire using a hosereel jet.

Crews gave the casualty first aid treatment prior to the arrival of paramedics and she was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Investigations are continuing into the incident but the fire is believed to have been started by a chip pan.