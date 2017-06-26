Ex soldier in court for benefit fraud

An ex-soldier who claimed he was unfit to work received almost £3,000 in handouts he wasn’t entitled to when he got a job, a court heard.

Raymond Button had been getting employment and support allowance when he carried out the fraud.

Burnley magistrates were told father-of-three Button’s benefits had been stopped after he failed to attend an interview and he then claimed back what he wasn’t paid.

The 49-year-old, currently of no fixed address, is said to suffer post traumatic stress disorder after service in the Royal Signals. His marriage had broken down at the time.

The defendant admitted dishonestly failing to notify a change of circumstances to the Department for Work and Pensions, between February 2014 and June 2015. He received a community order with 40 hours unpaid work and must pay £85 costs.

Mrs Alex Mann (prosecuting) told the court Button received an overpayment of £2,784 when he was working at Kaman Composites. He was paying it back.