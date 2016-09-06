Ex-addict stole aftershave worth £122 after relapse

An ex- addict who pinched three bottles of aftershave from Boots had relapsed and started taking drugs again, a court heard.

Tracey Kim Brown, 45, was caught helping herself to the £122 haul, owned up and apologised. She had six previous convictions for theft, between 2004 and 2008.

The defendant, of Edgworth Grove, Burnley, admitted theft in Burnley on July 30. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £45 costs.

Mark Williams, defending, told Burnley magistrates Brown moved to the town about three-and-a- half years ago, to get away from a violent relationship. She had come to make a fresh start.

The solicitor continued :” She had done very well until recently. There had been issues in the past with drugs and unfortunately she had relapsed and started using drugs again.”

Mr Williams added :” She has been to Inspire ( the treatment service ), she has self-referred there and is now receiving a prescription for methadone, which means the need for drugs is no longer there. Hopefully, going forward, she can become drug-free again. Hopefully, this will be a blip, nothing more than that.”