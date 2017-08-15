Engineer caught over the limit on Crown Point Road

An engineer found over the drink-drive limit in the early hours told magistrates he will “lose a lot of work” when he is banned.

The Burnley bench was told Daniel Harrison (29) was spotted in his Vauxhall Astra on Crown Point Road, Burnley, at 1-30am. He was not driving at the time, but he owned up to having been behind the wheel.

Harrison blew 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant, of Brush Street, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol. He was disqualified for 12 months, fined £276 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge.