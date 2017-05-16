Drunk kicked wing mirror off

A drunken man who kicked a woman's wing mirror off went round and apologised after he got locked up, a court heard.

Oliver James Smith had had a row with his mum after too much beer, she wouldn't let him in the house and he lashed out at a Renault Clio, belonging to Poppy Rushton. He didn't know his victim.

Burnley magistrates were told how Smith had appeared in court more than 30 times until he was sent to youth detention, after which he kept out of trouble for two years.

The 21- year-old defendant, of Herbert Street, Padiham, admitted criminal damage to the value of £30 in the town, on March 31st. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £30 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mr Geoff Ireland (defending) told the hearing: "He does have an unenviable record, but there's been some significant progress. "

The solicitor said Smith had lost his job and was applying for a university course. Mr Ireland added: "He spent a night in the cells. The following day he went round to see this lady and he apologised to her."