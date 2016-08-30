Drunk driver jumped from moving car

A drink driver being followed by police leapt from a Mercedes while it was still going and fled, leaving it to smash into a wall, a court heard.

Christian Paul Baldwin(41) ran into a side street and was arrested nearby in a bush behind a fence. He was said to have blown 50 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35, Burnley magistrates were told.

Baldwin, of Cole Street, Burnley, had denied driving with excess alcohol, driving without due care and attention, no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, on Albion Street, in the town, and failing to stop for a constable on Piccadilly Road, all on April 30th.

He did not attend court for his trial, was convicted in his absence and the bench issued a warrant for his arrest.

Mrs Hilary Rees, prosecuting, told the trial hearing that police noticed the Mercedes as a brake light was out.

They followed the vehicle round a number of streets and the car eventually turned onto Albion Street. As it got towards the bottom of the road, the driver, who the police said was the defendant, left the car from the driver’s side while it was still going down the hill. The vehicle crashed into a wall.

Another man also ran down the side street, in the opposite direction. The defendant was arrested and police recognised him as the driver of the vehicle.

Mrs Rees said: “The defendant accepted he was in the car when he was interviewed. He wouldn’t say he was driving and he made no comment to the rest of the questions that were put to him.”

Mrs Rees said: "The defendant accepted he was in the car when he was interviewed. He wouldn't say he was driving and he made no comment to the rest of the questions that were put to him."