Drug-user's £250 Boots stealing spree

A woman who stole electrical items worth over £250 from Boots had relapsed into drugs misuse, a court heard.

Lisa Gorton (35), of Clarence Street, was stopped after being seen by security watching the store’s CCTV.

Gorton, who wants to get into a rehabilitation unit, admitted theft to the value of £259.98 from the branch in the town on June 28th.

The bench revoked a conditional discharge of which she was in breach, giving her a four-week curfew between 10pm and 6am.

The defendant was told to pay an £85 victim surcharge, but when she said she could not do so, she was detained in the court precincts for 25 minutes in lieu of payment.

Mr Mark Williams, defending, said that Gorton was going to Inspire Substance & Issue Service, and was taking methadone, explaining that she would be stabilised and taken off illegal drugs altogether.