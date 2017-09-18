Drug addict stole Lambrini and lager from supermarket

A drug addict who took a £26 haul of food and drink from Padiham Tesco was being watched by staff, who recognised him, a court heard.

Neil Payne, was being followed on CCTV, was stopped and brought back into the store after he tried to leave without paying. The goods, which included a bottle of Lambrini and eight cans of San Miguel beer, were recovered.

Burnley magistrates were told Payne was struggling with his drugs habit and his benefits had been stopped when he struck on August 2nd. He is now said to be working with Inspire, the treatment service and Narcotics Anonymous and to have got himself back in work.

The defendant, of Palmerston Street, Burnley, admitted theft. He was given a six month conditional discharge and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mr Ben Leech (defending) told the hearing Payne would say he had been drug- free for four weeks. He had managed to get himself back into full- time employment.

The solicitor added: "He is very much ashamed of his behaviour. He was struggling with drugs, his benefits were stopped and he had no money and no way of getting groceries. He set out to steal in order to feed himself.

"It seems he is addressing the issues which led to the offence being committed."