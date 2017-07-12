Driver had drank six double vodkas

A drink-driver told police he had had six double vodkas before getting behind the wheel, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Kyle Fleming said he had had the alcohol in the Tin Bobbin pub, when he was stopped at 3am. Officers had been interviewing him after the incident on June 18th.

The 25-year-old, who blew 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, has now been banned for a year.

The defendant, of The Spinney, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Pendle Way in the town. He was fined £300 and told to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

The hearing was told Fleming had no previous convictions. The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, told the bench he did not want to say anything about the offence.