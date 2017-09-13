Drink-driver was twice the limit

A drink-driver more than twice the limit has been banned for the minimum of 12 months.

Electrical project manager Dane Harrison had been stopped by police just after midnight, because he had no lights on. He blew 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Harrison, who had a friend in the car with him, was "distraught" about what he had done, Burnley magistrates heard.

Harrison, of High Close, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Burnley Road, Padiham, on August 13th. The 28-year-old, who has no previous convictions, was fined £440, with £85 costs and a £44 victim surcharge.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, said the defendant was cooperative with police after he was pulled over and was upset and remorseful. She continued: "He was quite distraught at the position he had put himself in."

Mr David Lawson, defending, told the hearing Harrison was highly regarded by his employer, who said he was hard-working and trustworthy. He was embarrassed by his actions.

The defendant worked on projects throughout the North-West and needed transport. The solicitor continued: "His future prospects are somewhat uncertain and the company may have to undergo go some reorganisation."

Mr Lawson said Harrison had driven a very short distance, had stopped his vehicle, restarted it and not put his lights on. The solicitor continued: "He had had some drink some hours before and felt he was able to drive. Clearly he wasn't. He apologises."

Mr Lawson added: "It's one of the less serious offences, save and except for the reading."