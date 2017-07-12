Drink-driver caught after hitting car

A father-of-two was caught drink-driving when he rammed a man’s car after seeing his on/ off partner get in the vehicle and disappear.

Cement firm worker Wesley Sturdy (31) who was more than twice the limit, hit the Peugeot belonging to Muhammed Miah, reversed and then struck it again. He ran off and was found and arrested a short time later.

Burnley Magistrates’ Court was told how Sturdy told police he knew what he had done was against the law and he had meant to do it. He blew 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant, of Conway Grove, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol in Wynothan Street in the town and criminal damage to the value of £200, on June 25th. He was banned for 20 months and was fined £400 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mr Keith Rennison, defending, told the hearing Sturdy’s honesty when he was interviewed had led to him being charged. He had no previous convictions.

He and his on/off partner had been out. The solicitor continued: “They were looking at reconciling but she then got into a vehicle with another man and disappeared.”

Mr Rennison said the defendant got a taxi, went back to her home and then behaved in a way which was “very foolish and very out of character”.

The solicitor said: “It’s very likely he will lose his employment. He works in Clitheroe. Taxis will be prescriptively expensive.”