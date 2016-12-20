Drink-drive pensioner hit parked car

An "anti drink-driving" pensioner hit a parked vehicle at the wheel of a "disability" car while almost twice the legal limit, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Malcolm Lane (66) had driven off from his Padiham home after a "petty" fall-out with his partner. He was taken to hospital as he was suffering an angina attack.

Lane, who has no previous convictions, admitted driving on Ighten Road, Burnley, with excess alcohol, on October 25th. The defendant, of West Street, was fined £120, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for 20 months.

Mr Andrew Robinson (prosecuting) said Lane collided with a parked car and shunted it into another vehicle. Passers-by went to his assistance.

The defendant gave a roadside breath test and was taken to hospital, where he had a blood test, which showed 158 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

Mr Ben Leech (defending) told the hearing: "He is deeply ashamed and bitterly regretful of his actions."

The defendant had been at home, had had no intention of going out, but had a petty disagreement with his partner. The solicitor said: "He tells me he doesn't cope well with stressful situations."

Mr Leech said Lane had had a heart attack when he was 44 and had undergone a number of interventions since.

The solicitor continued: "He says he is prone to suffering from angina attacks because of stressful situations. He wanted to distance himself from his partner and he made the foolish decision to get in his car and drive away."

Mr Leech said Lane had previously always been "very much anti drink-driving" and would not have got behind the week if he knew he had been over the limit.

His partner suffered from arthritis and had just had a hip replacement. The solicitor added: "The disqualification will have a significant impact upon him and his partner for some time to come."